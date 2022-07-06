James Topp, a Canadian Forces veteran who marched across Canada protesting against COVID-19 vaccines mandates, arrives at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial ahead of Canada Day in Ottawa on June 30, 2022.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Warrant Officer James Topp says he doesn’t believe people would have paid attention if he hadn’t donned his uniform to publicly oppose the Canadian military’s vaccine requirements.

That decision to speak out while in uniform is ultimately at the heart of the military’s case against the army reservist, who has become a symbol of sorts for Canadians opposed to vaccines, vaccine mandates and perceived government overreach.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Topp said he intentionally wore his military uniform to raise awareness about soldiers, sailors and aviators being forced out of the Canadian Armed Forces for refusing to get vaccinated from COVID-19.

“I wanted to make sure that there were people out there who came to the awareness of what is actually happening within the Armed Forces,” Topp said.

“That there are folks being released because they are not complying with this policy, because they think the policy is wrong.”

Topp was charged by his chain of command in February with two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, which is a broad charge under the National Defence Act designed to enforce discipline in the ranks.

A copy of the charge sheet says one of the charges relates specifically to a video posted to TikTok in which the army reservist criticized vaccine requirements for military personnel and other federal employees while in uniform.

The second charge deals with similar criticisms that Topp made in Surrey, B.C., around the same time, also while in uniform. A professional-looking video of those comments was later published to social media.

Federal employees, including military members, are expected to have what is described as a “duty of loyalty” toward the government that includes not criticizing the government while identifying themselves in their current roles.

“They’re part of the executive branch, and they’re there to implement policies and decisions made by democratically elected officials,” defence analyst Jean-Christophe Boucher of the University of Calgary said of federal employees and military members.

“They’re not accountable to the public. And so openly challenging and openly criticizing the government, externally, not internally, becomes an issue of trust, and also an issue of where they stand in the political system.”

A website created for Topp’s four-month march from Vancouver to Ottawa, which culminated in his arrival at the National War Memorial last week, described his decision to “use the uniform as a tool for spreading awareness” as a “huge move.”

Topp himself acknowledged in his first video in February that he did not have authorization to wear his uniform while speaking out against the vaccine mandates, and that he took full responsibility for his actions and the consequences.

He nonetheless defended his decision on Wednesday, even as he prepared for the launch of what he said will be the second phase of his march, which will take him from Ottawa to Newfoundland to protest the military’s ongoing vaccine requirement.

“I’m a member of the Canadian Armed Forces being released,” said Topp, whose march from Vancouver to Ottawa was supported by many of the same people who followed the “Freedom Convoy” earlier this year.

“Why wouldn’t I put my uniform on? If I think the government is wrong, that’s my duty to speak out about something. That’s my training. When I see something wrong, that’s my duty to speak out against it.”

Asked about military members speaking out in uniform when it comes to overseas missions such as Iraq or Mali, Topp said: “That’s a completely different situation. That’s what we signed up for. This is a questionable medical procedure.”

Health Canada has said only vaccines that meet strict safety, efficacy and quality standards are approved for use in the country, and the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the risks of the disease.

Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre is currently reviewing the Canadian military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which remains in effect even though a similar requirement for most other federal employees has been suspended.

Eyre first ordered all troops vaccinated against COVID-19 in October, saying the requirement was intended to protect the Armed Forces and “demonstrate leadership” as the Liberal government adopted vaccine mandates across the federal public service.

While most service members complied with the order, with the Defence Department reporting more than 98 per cent of Canadian troops had gotten vaccinated, hundreds of others did not and have been – or are in the process of being – kicked out.

