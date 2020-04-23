Soldiers shouldn’t permanently care for seniors, PM says, as Ottawa approves help for Ontario, Quebec

Open this photo in gallery A member of the Canadian Armed Forces stands outside Residence Villa Val des Arbres, a long-term care home in Laval, Que., on April 19, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will be heeding calls for military assistance to hard-hit nursing homes in Ontario and Quebec but adds that soldiers should not be caring for seniors in the long term.

Mr. Trudeau said Thursday that the federal government will “of course” be responding to requests from the two provinces for military aid – the first for Ontario, the third for Quebec – as the death toll from COVID-19 in their long-term care facilities continues to rise.

But he said the military is not a permanent solution to the problems plaguing such facilities.

"In Canada, we shouldn't have soldiers taking care of seniors," he said.

"In the weeks and months to come, we will all have to ask tough questions about how it came to this. We will all have to do more to get through this terrible situation."

As of Thursday, Ontario had reported 516 deaths from COVID-19 in long-term care homes – 72 per cent of all deaths in the province. The official death toll in Quebec reached 1,134 Wednesday, accounting for more than 80 per cent of the province’s deaths.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that he was requesting help for five of the hardest-hit facilities in the province, but as of Thursday, the province had not yet named which homes most need help.

Quebec Premier François Legault, who first asked Ottawa for military aid last week, said the province wants an additional 1,000 soldiers, even if they don't have medical training, to bolster the 130 personnel who started to arrive at nursing homes there on Monday.

Mr. Trudeau would not confirm sending 1,000 troops but said the federal government would be providing more help to Quebec.

The Prime Minister and the Premiers have discussed boosting wages for workers in long-term care homes, but that has not happened in Ontario. Quebec has already increased wages by $4 an hour.

When asked Thursday about whether he would make changes to the Canada Health Act to set national standards for nursing homes, Mr. Trudeau said many Canadians will be asking what can be done to ensure a situation like the current one in long-term care homes never happens again.

COVID-19 has highlighted failings in Canada, where the people who take care of the most vulnerable are themselves extremely vulnerable economically, Mr. Trudeau added.

“We need to do better,” he said. “There will be a lot of conversations that Canadians are going to demand and that politicians will have about what is the best way to ensure we are properly protecting our elders.”

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has asked the federal government for 1,000 soldiers to work in long-term care homes struggling with COVID-19. The Canadian Press

