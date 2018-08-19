Sole survivor of 1992 McDonald’s murders in Nova Scotia dies at 46

The sole survivor of the 1992 McDonald’s massacre in Sydney River, Nova Scotia, has died.

Joan “Arleen” MacNeil died Wednesday at a hospital in Halifax at the age of 46.

MacNeil was 20 years old when a botched robbery at a Sydney River McDonald’s restaurant left three of her co-workers dead.

She survived the attack but was shot in the head, leaving her with a permanent disability.

In an obituary submitted to the Cape Breton Post, MacNeil’s family describes her as a “survivor” who brought “joy and inspiration to those who knew and loved her.”

Her funeral will be held in Cape Breton on Tuesday.

“Arleen loved to listen to country music, playing games on the computer, going for long walks in the wheelchair and was the ‘queen of crazy eights,“’ the obituary states.

Following the shooting, Darren Richard Muise, Freeman MacNeil and Derek Wood were charged.

Muise, who was 18 at the time of the killings, received full parole in 2012. MacNeil and Wood are serving life sentences.