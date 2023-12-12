Open this photo in gallery: Soleiman Faqiri's parents, Ghulam and Maryam.Courtesy of Yusuf Faqiri

Jurors at a coroner’s inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail have recommended the province create a designated “inspectorate” for corrections, as they ruled Soleiman Faqiri’s death a homicide.

Faqiri, who was 30, was arrested in early December 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbour while experiencing a mental health crisis.

The inquest heard that Faqiri, who had schizophrenia, appeared increasingly unwell during his time at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., but did not see a psychiatrist, nor was he taken to hospital.

He died on Dec. 15, 2016, after a violent struggle with correctional officers that broke out as they were escorting him from the shower to his segregation cell.

Coroner’s counsel had urged jurors to rule his death a homicide, a proposal that was opposed by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents correctional staff.

The jurors’ finding on the cause of death carries no legal liability and any recommendations it issues are not binding.

No charges have been laid in Faqiri’s death.