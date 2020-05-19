 Skip to main content
Some businesses and services reopen as Saskatchewan eases more COVID-19 restrictions

REGINA
The Canadian Press
An employee at Don's Photo in Regina takes down closed signs and polishes up the front door in preparation of opening the shop up for the first time in more than two months, on May 19, 2020.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan residents can walk around malls, get a haircut and go for a massage today for the first time since the province clamped down on consumer activities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It’s the second stage of the province’s plan to relax public-health restrictions and allow some businesses and services to reopen.

There are still requirements for reopening, including that salon employees wear personal protective equipment and stores discourage shoppers from trying on clothing.

Golf courses and drive-in movie theatres were allowed to reopen on Friday in advance of the long weekend.

Dentists and physiotherapists are among health providers permitted to start seeing more patients.

A travel restriction remains in place in the far north region as it deals with a high number of active COVID-19 cases.

The province had no new infections to report on Monday. Out of a total 592 cases, 131 are considered active. Six people have died.

