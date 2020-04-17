 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Some doctors say they don’t know when masks are coming, despite deliveries arriving in Canada

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

N95 respiration masks are seen in a file photo.

Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

Some primary-care doctors say they still have no certainty when they will get much-needed protective equipment to protect them from COVID-19 and they are starting to run critically low on supplies.

Surgical masks and disposable N95 respirators are in highest demand, but doctors who are typically responsible for ordering their own protective equipment say suppliers are bereft of stock.

While the federal and provincial governments have announced plans to acquire more supplies, several doctors say they have no idea when they’ll actually get their hands on them, or how they’ll be allocated.

Without adequate supply, they say they will have to close their clinics, leaving patients needing in-person care to go to emergency rooms or do without.

Ontario Medical Association president Dr. Sohail Gandhi says it can be especially upsetting when doctors see medical-grade masks on members of the public picking up groceries.

The government says it has received shipments of 17 million surgical masks so far and expects a total of two million N95 respirators will be delivered to provinces by the end of the week.

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser’s drive to collect, organize and then distribute badly needed medical equipment to front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic gets help from Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day's most important headlines. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

