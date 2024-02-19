Open this photo in gallery: An example of a Star Egg brand 60-egg flat.HO/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling some eggs due to possible salmonella contamination.

A recall warning notice says the eggs were sold in Saskatchewan.

The recall affects specific batches of Compliments, Harman, Star Egg and No Name brand eggs.

The food inspection agency says the recall was triggered due to testing, but there have not yet been any reported cases of illness.

The agency says anyone who has the affected batches of eggs should throw them out or return them.

People who aren’t sure if their eggs are affected should contact the store where they bought them.

The affected eggs include:

Compliments brand: 12 large size eggs, code 2024MR14 S-21

Harman brand: 12 medium size eggs, code 2024MR28 S-21

Star Egg: 15 dozen extra large size eggs, code 2024MR07 S-21

Star Egg: 60 large size eggs, codes 2024MR07; 2024MR14; 2024MR21; 2024AL04; 2024AL19

Star Egg: 15 dozen medium size eggs, code 2024MR21 S-21

No Name: 30 large size eggs, codes 2024MR07; 2024MR14; 2024MR21; 2024AL04; 2024AL19

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.