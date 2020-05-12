Some health care workers excluded from Ontario’s pandemic pay increase

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott speaks during daily updates regarding COVID-19 at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 12, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A union representing thousands of hospital workers says many of its members are not eligible for the province’s pandemic pay premium.

The president of the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions says maintenance staff, dietary workers and ward clerks are excluded.

Michael Hurley says those workers work in spaces where they could be exposed to the virus.

He says the funding to pay workers has also not yrt flowed to hospitals.

The province announced last month that hospital workers would earn a $4 hourly premium and a $250 monthly lump sum.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province could still expand the pay premium to other workers.