Some Ontario universities cancel in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns

Open this photo in gallery The University of Toronto's St. George Campus. JENNIFER ROBERTS/The Globe and Mail

Some of Ontario’s largest universities are cancelling in-person classes over COVID-19 concerns.

The University of Toronto, York University, Western University, Carlton University and McMcaster University are among the post-secondary institutions to announce such closures.

Schools are moving classes online and many have cancelled all discretionary events.

In Toronto, a major tourist attraction announced today that it is closing for the next month.

Canada Lands Company, which owns the CN Tower, says it will close tonight and won’t reopen until April 14.

The provincial government announced Thursday that Ontario is closing all public schools for two weeks following March break.

