Some Quebec students allowed to resume sports, other extracurricular activities beginning Monday

The Canadian Press
Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on Sept. 11, 2020.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec students can resume extracurricular activities and specialized arts and sport-study programs as of Monday.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says public health officials have approved the activities under certain conditions in regions classified as green and yellow under Quebec’s new COVID-19 alert system.

Roberge had initially said the back-to-school plan was to limit children to a classroom bubble until October, causing a backlash from students.

Today, Roberge said the situation in schools since students returned to class is “under control,” and students will be allowed to take part in up to two activities outside their main class group.

Staff will monitor those extracurricular groups for COVID-19 cases, and if the regional alert level goes higher, the activities will be suspended and students will return to their closed classroom bubble.

Also today, Quebec health officials announced that karaoke in bars and other public venues has been banned because of the risk of COVID-19 spread, and all bar owners will be required to keep a registry of customers to permit contact tracing.

Quebec introduced a four-level, colour-coded COVID-19 alert system Tuesday – green for vigilance, yellow for an early warning, orange for moderate alert and red for maximum alert.

All Quebec regions are currently classified as either green or yellow.

On Thursday night, the province temporarily suspended publication of a list of schools with at least one COVID-19 case after some issues with reporting.

Hundreds of students moved into Brock University’s campus housing this week, as they try to adjust to campus life in a pandemic. The university normally accommodates around 2,400 students in residences, but this year only took 400. The Canadian Press

