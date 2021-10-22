The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The onions, which were imported from the Mexican state of Chihuahua, were sold in Ontario and Quebec and possibly other provinces and territories between July 1 and Aug. 31.

They were marketed under a variety of brand names, including Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre Produce, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, RioBlue, ProSource, Rio Valley and Imperial Fresh.

Consumers who have the onions are advised to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

So far there have been no reported illnesses linked to the produce.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and in rare cases severe arthritis.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.