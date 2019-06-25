 Skip to main content

Canada Some residents on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast get evacuation alert as wildfire burns nearby

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Some residents on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast get evacuation alert as wildfire burns nearby

SECHELT, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

An evacuation alert has been posted for some residents of Pender Harbour on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast because a wildfire is burning nearby.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District says residents along Cecil Hill Road may be asked to leave with 10 minutes notice and travel to reception centres.

It says residents should prepare by gathering an emergency supply kit with medications, toiletries, clothing and personal and family documents.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire service says the blaze that is threatening homes started on Monday and is about 2.25 hectares in size.

The drought level for the area in the South Coast Basin has been rated as very dry.

The district says if residents are required to leave, detailed evacuation instruction will be provided by local emergency personnel.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter