Some residents on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast get evacuation alert as wildfire burns nearby

An evacuation alert has been posted for some residents of Pender Harbour on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast because a wildfire is burning nearby.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District says residents along Cecil Hill Road may be asked to leave with 10 minutes notice and travel to reception centres.

It says residents should prepare by gathering an emergency supply kit with medications, toiletries, clothing and personal and family documents.

The BC Wildfire service says the blaze that is threatening homes started on Monday and is about 2.25 hectares in size.

The drought level for the area in the South Coast Basin has been rated as very dry.

The district says if residents are required to leave, detailed evacuation instruction will be provided by local emergency personnel.

