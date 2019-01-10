 Skip to main content

Some seals stranded in Newfoundland town have been removed, officials say

Some seals stranded in Newfoundland town have been removed, officials say

The Canadian Press
A seal is shown on a road in Roddickton, Nfld,. in a handout photo.

Brendon Fitzpatrick/The Canadian Press

Federal fisheries officers are assessing dozens of stranded seals causing havoc for residents of a small Newfoundland town.

The wayward animals have been blocking roads, driveways and doors in Roddickton, N.L. — and residents are unable to move them because it is illegal to touch marine mammals.

A Fisheries Department spokesperson said Thursday some seals have already been removed and officers and scientists are working to determine the health of the seals spotted inland.

Roddickton Mayor Sheila Fitzgerald said Wednesday the group of about 40 harp seals is becoming hungry, tired and crying out, suggesting they may be too disoriented to find their way back to the ocean.

Two have been struck and killed by vehicles.

Town council has asked the Fisheries Department to return the seals to the ocean, which is at the edge of a frozen inlet that has trapped the animals in the area since last week.

