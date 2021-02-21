 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

‘Something much bigger:’ Calgary charity hopes to expand to keep kids with pets

Bill Graveland
Calgary, Alberta
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Melissa David, left, founder of Parachutes for Pets, and Kelly MacQuarrie pose for a photo with cats Ed and Jack in Calgary on Feb. 9, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A mother whose family has been struggling financially and emotionally is giving thanks to a pet charity that helped pay for medical treatment for their injured cat during a particularly dark time.

Shannon Miller says her 18-year-old son, Jordan, has just finished chemotherapy for a rare form of bone and soft tissue cancer.

“It’s been insane. It’s been a really rotten year,” Miller said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Story continues below advertisement

Her 14-year-old son, Josh, has an anxiety disorder and has been taking his brother’s illness particularly hard. Miller said Josh turned to his feline friend, Nala, for emotional support but she needed expensive surgery to repair a broken hip joint.

“Nala has been his absolute comfort. When he’s feeling anxious, he pets her, he sleeps with her. Even right now she’s confined to a tunnel in our living room and he’s sleeping in our living room because he can’t sleep without Nala.”

Miller and her husband both lost their jobs due to COVID-19. She said help from friends and a GoFundMe campaign wasn’t enough to pay the vet bill.

“When she called me … I would call her just broken down,” said Melissa David, founder of Parachutes for Pets, which provides subsidized pet care, including food hampers and medical treatment, to pet owners in need.

David said Miller was worried about what would happen to her son if the family lost the cat. “It was his mental health at that point,” David said.

Miller said it looked like Nala was going to have to be euthanized.

“We thought we were going to have to put her down for a good three days and all (Josh) did was cry. He was devastated. It was not a good time,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now he’s thrilled. Just overjoyed. For a teenage boy to be overjoyed means something.”

David started out providing 25 to 30 hampers a month last year. In December, after she revealed she was receiving letters from children asking that Santa help their pets instead of bring Christmas gifts, the demand exploded to more than 600 hampers monthly.

After 4,000 responses in a three-day period, including from 35 social workers across Canada, it became obvious more had to be done.

“There are currently no programs in Canada that are helping children keep their pets when they are removed from their home. I was contacted by many children’s agencies,” David said.

“It became apparent we needed to dedicate a program solely to helping children keep their pets.”

The first step, said David, is in April with the help of Calgary Flames centre Mikael Backlund. The NHL player lost his dog, Lily, earlier this year and the Lily’s Legacy campaign will urge the public to buy Easter hampers for kids and pets in need.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s solely to help children that are going to be separated from their pets. We’re going to commit to helping this child and this pet – whether it’s leashes, collars, vet care, vaccines, licensing … until they can go on their own.”

Backlund, who in the past has donated hockey tickets to the charity, said losing Lily was hard on him and his wife and he was happy to help out.

“We thought it would be a great idea to do something good in our little princess’s name,” he said. “It’s a great way to start it with Easter baskets … and helping these kids keep their pets and hopefully raise some money so we can keep this program rolling.”

Volunteer Kelly MacQuarrie has been delivering the charity’s pet hampers with the help of her six-year-old son, Camden.

“He loves, loves animals. He thinks it’s sad that maybe some kids can’t afford to keep their pets,” she said.

Camden, who said he prefers ginger kitties, understands why hampers are being delivered for pets.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because they need the food or they might die. It’s good to help their pets.”

David said she’s hopeful the charity can be expanded across the country over the next three years to keep children and pets together.

“It’s heartbreaking to think there have been so many kids that have experienced this with no help.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies