Sophie Grégoire Trudeau given all clear from health officials after contracting coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in Montreal, Canada. SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has been given the all clear from health officials and says she is feeling much better after contracting COVID-19.

She said in a statement on social media Saturday that she is feeling so much better and that she received clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health.

Trudeau’s office announced on March 12 that she tested positive after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London. The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home ever since. He and his three children never showed symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau has been giving daily news conferences outside his residence.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.