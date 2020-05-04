 Skip to main content
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau launches podcast on mental health challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau speaks during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on July 1, 2018.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has launched a podcast in which she discusses the mental health challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WE Well-being podcast features conversations with famous guests and mental health experts including Olympians Silken Laumann and Tessa Virtue, and former NFL player Esera Tuaolo a.k.a. Mr. Aloha. The third episode features her mother-in-law and mental health advocate, Margaret Trudeau, mother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The 45-minute-long program launched today on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify.

Gregoire Trudeau, who has recovered from COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the respiratory illness in mid-March, says she wants the podcast to combat mental health stigma and offer strategies to foster well-being.

Each episode focuses on a specific theme – including building resiliency, adolescent brain development and how to stay connected with young people going through tough times. Each episode wraps up with thoughts from leading medical experts on mental health.

Gregoire Trudeau is the official ambassador for WE Well-being, a WE initiative created to empower youth, educators and families to promote their own mental health and that of their community.

“Through this podcast, my mission is to expand the way we think, talk and feel about mental well-being,” Gregoire Trudeau said Monday in a release.

“For those who know me, be assured there will be no taboo left behind.”

The 45-year-old Gregoire Trudeau had just returned from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom when she was diagnosed. The news forced Prime Minister Trudeau to also self-isolate while his wife recovered. Neither he nor their three children have displayed symptoms.

The WE Well-being podcast is also be available on we.org/wewellbeingpodcast.

Amanda Antoine, manager of a medical clinic in a small Ontario town, was forced to self-isolate when she tested positive for the coronavirus. She shares her debilitating COVID-19 symptoms and the impact of her illness on her family and her workplace. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

