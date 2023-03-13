A man from Standoff, Alta., has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

A southern Alberta man is in custody after a report that a nine-year-old was robbed of food by a person armed with an axe.

RCMP in Coaldale responded to the call Saturday afternoon.

They say officers were on scene within minutes and arrested a man at a nearby residence.

Police say no one was injured, but the suspect was alleged to be failing to comply with conditions relating to a previous conviction of a robbery in Lethbridge, Alta.

A 22-year-old man of Standoff, Alta., has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on Wednesday.