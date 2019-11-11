 Skip to main content

Canada

Southern Ontario prepares for first major snowfall

The Canadian Press
The Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area is preparing for its first major snowfall of the season, with Environment Canada issuing weather advisories and warnings for the region.

The national forecaster says Hamilton will likely be the hardest hit, with snowfall between 25 and 30 centimetres expected.

Niagara region, too, could see up to 25 centimetres of snow accumulate.

The agency says the snow could make travel difficult, with quickly changing and deteriorating conditions.

Snowfall is expected to be a little lighter farther east, with the agency predicting between 10 and 15 centimetres of accumulation in Toronto proper.

The forecaster warns that the afternoon commute could be particularly tricky, and air travellers are being advised to check on the status of their flights before heading out to the region’s airports.

