Southwestern Ontario under tornado warning as Environment Canada tracks severe storm

Southwestern Ontario is under a tornado warning.

Environment Canada says meteorologists have been tracking a severe thunderstorm carrying strong winds, large hail and potentially intense rainfall.

The agency says the situation is dangerous and potentially life-threatening.

One confirmed tornado was located north of Mitchell, Ont., but no damage has been reported.

Environment Canada urges people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

It says a roaring sound or funnel cloud would be a strong indicator of a serious storm approaching.

