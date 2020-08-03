Southwestern Ontario under tornado warning as Environment Canada tracks severe storm

Southwestern Ontario is under a tornado warning.
Environment Canada says meteorologists have been tracking a severe thunderstorm carrying strong winds, large hail and potentially intense rainfall.
The agency says the situation is dangerous and potentially life-threatening.
One confirmed tornado was located north of Mitchell, Ont., but no damage has been reported.
Environment Canada urges people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
It says a roaring sound or funnel cloud would be a strong indicator of a serious storm approaching.
