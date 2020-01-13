Southwestern Quebec gets slight shaking from minor 3.4-magnitude earthquake

Southwestern Quebec got a slight shaking from a minor earthquake early this morning.

Earthquake Canada says the 3.4-magnitude tremour was detected at 5:38 a.m. in the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield region and could be felt in the Montreal area – though there were no reports of damage, and none were expected.

The agency, which initially reported the quake to be a 4.2 magnitude, says its epicentre was located 11 kilometres from Chateaugay, New York, approximately 65 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

Chateaugay is about 10 kilometres from the Canada-US border.

Quebec provincial police said authorities received some calls from people who reported hearing a noise that sounded like a rumble or a vibration.

A number of people in the region also took to social media to talk about the tremour.

