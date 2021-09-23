 Skip to main content
Special ballot counts continue as four federal ridings in B.C. remain undecided

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Liberal candidate for Vancouver-Granville, Taleeb Noormohamed, takes his seat before an all candidates town hall meeting in Vancouver on Oct. 10, 2019.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Uncertainty of the outcome of the Vancouver Granville riding drags on following Monday’s federal vote.

Liberal candidate Taleeb Noormohamed has been leading New Democrat Anjali Appadurai.

Noormohamed was incorrectly projected as winner Wednesday night after the Elections Canada website showed 100 per cent of the polls in the riding had reported.

But another page on the website shows only 45 per cent of an estimated 6,800 special ballots have been counted in Vancouver Granville, more than enough to overcome any small lead, as the count continued Thursday.

Other nail-biter B.C. ridings include West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, where Elections Canada says 55 per cent of special ballots have been counted, but its website shows no special ballots have yet been tallied in the ridings of either Nanaimo-Ladysmith or Richmond Centre.

Numbers show the NDP candidate leading her Conservative party challenger in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, while the Liberals are ahead of the Conservatives in both Richmond Centre and West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will form another minority government, but what comes next? Globe chief political writer Campbell Clark and politics reporter Laura Stone discuss the challenges ahead for Trudeau and O’Toole’s continuing leadership of the Conservatives. The Globe and Mail

