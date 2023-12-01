Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: It’s Spotify Wrapped week, the annual marketing ploy/data dump that reveals how good/bad our musical taste is (or at least, how Big Data categorizes our streaming picks). The data reveals the unparalleled success of – at least – two musical icons (one of whom is Canadian). Can you name that artist?

Meanwhile, Google and the Canadian government landed on a multimillion-dollar agreement after months of fraught negotiations. The agreement will benefit a beleaguered industry – do you know which one? And in very cool news: There are more planets! A planetary sextuplet wowed astronomers this week.

Finally, what’s the most affordable Canadian city to live? The answer might surprise you.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.