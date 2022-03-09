Lisa Banfield, spouse of Gabriel Wortman, puts on a mask at Nova Scotia provincial court in Dartmouth on March 9.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A criminal charge against the common-law spouse of the man who killed 22 people in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been referred to the province’s restorative justice program, clearing the way for her to testify at a public inquiry.

Lisa Banfield was charged with unlawfully providing the shooter with ammunition in the month leading up to the mass killings, although police have said she had no prior knowledge of her spouse’s plans.

Banfield’s lawyer, James Lockyer, had previously recommended that his client not speak to the mass shooting inquiry until her criminal case was resolved.

Today in Dartmouth provincial court, Crown attorneys Eric Taylor and Cory Roberts recommended her case be diverted to restorative justice, which will lead to the criminal charge against her being dropped if she successfully completes it.

Lockyer says Banfield has agreed to the terms and they are to meet with the commission today to discuss how she can contribute to the inquiry that began public hearings last month.

Nova Scotia’s restorative justice program creates opportunities for people accused of crimes and victims of crime to work together to come to resolutions, permitting suspects to avoid criminal records.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.