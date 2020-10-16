Spring forward or fall back?

André Picard and Nicole MacIntyre discuss back to school, the new rules of work, and what’s coming next.

Friday, October 16 at 12 p.m. ET

Subscribers are invited to register here

With our kids back to school, the threat of stricter restrictions, and COVID-19 cases on the rise, Canadians are bracing themselves for what’s to come. Public health officials are warning that a second wave is inevitable and could be even more devastating. Others believe that we will have one long wave, with the occasional ripple when we become complacent.

In the first of a new webcast series, join health columnist and reporter André Picard who will share his perspective on progress, the latest developments on rapid diagnostic testing, health care spending, and whether we have to start preparing ourselves psychologically for the possibility of another lockdown.

Story continues below advertisement

This interview will be moderated by Deputy National Editor, Nicole MacIntyre.

This is a subscriber-exclusive event.

You can register here