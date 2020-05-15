 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Spring lobster season opens across much of Atlantic Canada amid manpower concerns for processors

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A fishing boat, loaded with traps, heads from port in West Dover, N.S., in a Nov. 26, 2019, file photo.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The spring lobster season is open across much of the Maritimes, and fishermen began setting their traps this morning.

The season is opening two weeks later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fishing industry has worked with public health officials to ensure operations could begin while respecting measures such as social distancing.

High winds prompted fishermen in one area along the Cape Breton coast to delay their opening until Saturday morning.

Processors in New Brunswick have expressed manpower concerns as a result of a halt to allowing temporary foreign workers into the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs imposed the ban among tighter border restrictions and appealed to unemployed New Brunswickers and students to fill the seasonal jobs.

