Spring storm pulls down trees, knocks out electricity across Atlantic Canada

A spring storm has knocked out electricity for thousands of businesses and households across Atlantic Canada.

More than 6,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power this morning in an area stretching from Yarmouth in the west to Cape Breton in the east.

The highest concentration of outages was in the Coldbrook area in the Annapolis Valley and around Clare in western Nova Scotia.

Powerful winds toppled trees and pulled down power lines over night as a low-pressure system roared through the region.

There were only a few outages in P.E.I., but more than 3,500 NB Power customers were in the dark this morning – most of them in central New Brunswick and the Fredericton area in particular.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland Power was reporting a few hundred outages in and around Gander in the central part of the island and in St. George’s in the west.

