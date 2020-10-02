St. Andrew’s College in Ontario to open all-girls private school

Open this photo in gallery Kevin McHenry, the head of St. Andrew’s College, is seen at the future site of the College's all-girl's school, on Oct. 1, 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

St. Andrew’s College, one of the country’s oldest boarding schools for boys, is opening a school for girls, responding to a demand for private education and amid calls for equity.

The 121-year-old school in Aurora, north of Toronto, announced on Friday that it anticipates opening St. Anne’s School, modelled after its boys' school, which currently has 650 students enrolled in day and boarding programs from grades 5 to 12, in September 2022 or the following fall.

Kevin McHenry, the head of St. Andrew’s, said establishing the school comes at a “very exciting time.”

“An all-girls education provides an opportunity to awaken the spirit of young women, which is often overlooked in the presence of boys,” Mr. McHenry said. “It is time to engage, empower and enact females in a community that is progressive, supportive and innovative.”

In recent months, several private schools across the country say they have fielded more inquiries from parents attracted to smaller class sizes. Mr. McHenry said the school, with a tuition of around $30,000, is full and demand has "not diminished.” The average class size is 14 students, and would be similar at the girls’ school, located about a kilometre away, he said.

“I can’t tell you how many times we have been asked if there could be a school for girls established in York region,” he said

Mr. McHenry said that while administrators believe in single-gender education, there is a “void” in some areas of schooling, and both genders could work together at some points on co-curricular activities, such as plays.

While most schools in Canada are co-ed, Leonard Sax, a Pennsylvania-based physician, psychologist and expert on single-sex education, said single-gender classes, especially for girls, could be most effective when children begin their schooling.

“Girls attending girls' schools are much more likely to pursue interests in subjects such as computer science, physics and engineering. In co-ed schools, these subjects are often seen as boys' subjects,” Dr. Sax said. “Parents need to keep an open mind and be willing to look at a variety of schools to find the school that will best help their child to fulfill her potential.”

At Branksome Hall, an elite all-girls school in Toronto, principal Karen Jurjevich said research and experience shows that girls are more challenged to achieve in an all-girls environment.

“They feel comfortable being themselves, they feel supported, they feel empowered, they have higher motivations, higher aspirations,” said Ms. Jurjevich, who also sits on the board of the U.S.-based National Coalition of Girls' Schools.

“This connectedness that girls have when they are together really gives them a sense of empowerment to be unafraid to take risks and try new things,” she added. “And that’s the difference: they are very confident risk-takers. They do that much more so in an all-girls school environment.”

Annie Kidder, spokeswoman for the Ontario advocacy group, People for Education, said there has always been a small demand for private education in Canada, and about seven per cent of students attend independent schools. “That hasn’t changed dramatically over the past decade,” she said.

She said that there are typically reports of families inquiring about private education during times of crisis, but time will tell how much of a movement happened during this period.

“Schools closing for any reason, labour disputes and things like that, people talk about one of the concerns being a flight to private schools. But I don’t think it’s ever really borne out by the evidence,” Ms. Kidder said.

