St. John’s Roman Catholic corporation liable for abuses at Mount Cashel orphanage: appeals court

Newfoundland and Labrador’s highest court says the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of St. John’s is financially liable for sexual abuse at the Mount Cashel orphanage in the 1950s.

The July 28 judgment overturns a 2018 ruling by the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador and imposes vicarious liability on the archdiocese for the conduct of five Mount Cashel Brothers.

St. John’s Catholic archdiocese must now pay about $2-million to the four lead plaintiffs, according to Geoff Budden, the victims’ lawyer.

At trial, the four plaintiffs, who are now in their 70s and 80s, described the violent abuse they suffered as children at the orphanage.

The Court of Appeal of Newfoundland and Labrador says the Christian Brothers were working on behalf of the social and religious mandate of the archdiocese and that close relationship justifies imposing liability.

In a news release today, the archdiocese said it would review the lengthy judgment with legal counsel before commenting.

