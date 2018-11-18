 Skip to main content

St. Michael's private school sends another video to investigators, promises 'independent examination'

Toronto
The Canadian Press

A prestigious Toronto private school at the centre of a police probe into allegations of assault and sexual assault says it has sent another video to investigators.

St. Michael’s College School says it’s unaware if the video is new or a duplicate of one that police are already investigating.

In a statement, the school also says it’s launching a “rigorous independent examination” into attitudes and behaviours that are “inconsistent with its culture and values.”

Eight students have been expelled and another was suspended in the wake of multiple incidents, one of which involved an alleged sexual assault. On Friday, the school said it had also reported a third incident but declined to provide any details.

Toronto police sources say the incident under police investigation involved a group of students on the football team pinning down another student and allegedly sexually assaulting him with a broom handle.

St. Michael’s principal Greg Reeves says in the statement that the incidents are “offensive” to what the school stands for, and that those affected are being “supported and cared for.”

