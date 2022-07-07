Montreal-born comedian Nick Nemeroff has died at the age of 32.Courtesy of the Family

On Sept. 26, 2018, Nick Nemeroff made his comedic debut on Conan, the now-defunct late-night show with host Conan O’Brien. The young Canadian, tall and skinny, looked distinctly uncomfortable as he stood on stage sporting a loud brown-and-black shirt and a pencil-thin moustache that vaguely recalled Rupert Pupkin, the desperate stand-up wannabe played by Robert De Niro in The King of Comedy.

“I just flew in and I actually got some pretty devastating news from the hospital,” he confided to the audience in a choked voice. “I found out that my dad has been pronounced dead.”

Mr. Nemeroff seemed on the verge of tears as he continued. “It sort of made me think: He spent his whole life working and raising me and my brother and my baby sister. And I just can’t believe that, um, we’ve been pronouncing it wrong this whole time.”

There was a ripple of laughter in the crowd, which swelled as everyone suddenly got the joke and finally burst into applause. An adroit actor, Mr. Nemeroff had slyly led his audience down the cemetery path and then, with the most artful of punchlines, abruptly turned potential tragedy into wordplay. (His dad, he would later assure audiences, was very much alive. And his name was pronounced “Howard.”)

“All my jokes are classic misdirection,” Mr. Nemeroff admitted on his 2021 Juno Award-nominated album, The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life. The Montreal-born comedian, who was found dead in his sleep on June 25 at the age of 32, had not only mastered that tricky comic form, but made it entirely his own.

“He had absolutely fresh, unique takes on comedy,” said veteran comedian Brent Butt of Corner Gas fame, who counted himself a Nick Nemeroff fan. “Unique punchlines, unique premises and just unique notions and ideas.”

Mr. Nemeroff was an original, agreed Zoe Rabnett, long-time programming director with the Just For Laughs comedy festivals. “You hear people say that sometimes about comedians, but in Nick’s case it was overwhelmingly true.”

Mr. Nemeroff’s jokes were deliciously dry and absurd, delivered in deadpan, with drawn-out pauses that gave his punchlines maximum impact. They could range from the surreal – like a bit about being raised in a volcano – to the dangerously dark, including one about a school shooting. But even then, Mr. Nemeroff got away with it thanks to an innate likeability that seemed a genuine part of his offstage personality. When word got out about his death, social media was flooded with grief and tributes from fans and friends in the comedy world, attesting to a kind, sweet and humble guy.

One of the highlights оf Nick Nemeroff’s career was an appearance as a guest cоmic оn Cоnan.Courtesy of the Family

Mr. Nemeroff, who lived in Toronto, died of unknown causes while visiting his parents’ home in Montreal. At this writing, the family was still waiting for the coroner’s report.

While his fans ran from older-generation comics like Mr. Butt to current Saturday Night Live cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, Mr. Nemeroff was especially beloved by the Toronto and Montreal comedy communities. “We considered him a force,” said Toronto-based comic Courtney Gilmour, who was a close friend. “His career achievements and his impact on the community were so large for someone who was so quiet and shy.”

Often called a comic’s comic, Mr. Nemeroff was also, in the words of his brother Alex, “an introvert’s introvert.” As a kid growing up in the suburb of Montreal West, he seemed an unlikely candidate for the lone spotlight of the stand-up comic. “When Nick came out as a comedian, we were all shocked,” his sister, Davida Nemeroff, said. “We saw him as reserved. He wasn’t outgoing at all.”

Nicholas Nemeroff was born on Dec. 28, 1989, the youngest child of Howard, a lawyer, and Joanne Nemeroff, a retail executive. Contrary to his Conan joke, Nick was the baby of the family, born 11 years after Alex and nine years after Davida. Although they were hard-working, the Nemeroffs also loved a good laugh. “We were often cracking jokes around the table,” Davida said, adding that their dad, Howard, may have been Nick’s earliest influence: “His comedic timing is brilliant.” The Nemeroffs also spent a lot of time watching comedy on TV and were, in Davida’s words, “a huge Simpsons family.”

Mr. Nemeroff’s jokes were deliciously dry and absurd, delivered in deadpan, with drawn-out pauses that gave his punchlines maximum impact.Courtesy of the Family

Nick attended Royal West Academy, where he was a jock rather than a class clown. “He was intensely interested in sports” Alex Nemeroff said, noting that his brother played on the basketball and hockey teams. After high school, he attended Dawson College and spent a year at Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business. He found a better fit for his nascent performing talents when he enrolled in the radio and television arts program at Toronto Metropolitan University (then known as Ryerson).

There, Mr. Nemeroff joined RiOT, the university’s comedy troupe, which gave him an outlet for his quirky imagination. Alex Nemeroff recalled one of their sketches. “Nick had this character, Supperman,” he said, “that everyone mistook for Superman, but he was actually just showing up to see what was for dinner.”

Following graduation, Mr. Nemeroff took day jobs in retail while trying to get a foothold in comedy. He brought to it a relentless drive and the Nemeroff family’s work ethic. “He’d be out there every night of the week, at every open mic or show he could get on,” Alex said.

The comedy powers-that-be began to take notice. Just For Laughs’ Ms. Rabnett said she first caught his act in 2016, at the ALTdot Comedy Lounge at Toronto’s legendary Rivoli club. “I wrote a note to myself, ‘There’s a buzz around this guy already that’s exciting to see. I can’t wait to see more of him,’” she recalled. Mr. Nemeroff would eventually play the Montreal and Toronto JFL festivals and be involved in their television projects, most recently The New Wave of Stand-up on CBC and Roast Battle Canada on CTV.

Mr. Nemeroff didn’t wait to be discovered, however. He scored his appearance on Conan before he’d done any TV in Canada, “which is unheard of for a Canadian comic,” said his manager, Morgan Flood. With help from Conan’s talent booker, J.P. Buck, Mr. Nemeroff landed a spot on the show. His only disappointment was that he’d hoped to meet his idol, the late Canadian comic icon Norm Macdonald, who was dropped as a guest shortly before the taping.

While Mr. Nemeroff cited Mr. Macdonald as one of his influences, any comparisons were only evident in retrospect.

“Nick never reminded you of anyone but Nick,” said Dean Jenkinson, artistic director of the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, where Mr. Nemeroff performed in 2019, appropriately at a gala titled “Square Pegs.” “His voice was always his own,” Mr. Flood added. “When people saw him, they’d have this ‘wow’ moment, like, ‘Oh my God, who is this guy?’”

But his style of comedy was not always welcome, nor understood. Ms. Gilmour laughingly recalled a tour they did together of small-town rural Ontario that became a string of bombs.

“The worse it got, the more hilarious we found it,” Ms. Gilmour said. “The experience strengthened our friendship. It was like we were on a roller-coaster of bad shows, so we might as well just ride this out and have fun with it!”

Ms. Gilmour put the failure down partly to the wrong venues and audience demographics, but she said Mr. Nemeroff refused to pander to the crowd. “And there were shows where he was able to win them over,” she added, “just by being very persistent in letting them know this was his style and he was sticking with it.”

Mr. Nemeroff leaves behind his parents Howard and Joanne, his brother Alex, sister Davida, their partners, and four nieces and nephews.Courtesy of Helena Balcziak

Mr. Nemeroff, in fact, liked to parody the pandering showbiz types. One of his routines, which he used for his Conan appearance, had him delivering a hack comic’s cliché-riddled patter, which he pretended to read rapid-fire off the palm of his hand. He also stretched his parodic muscles on his YouTube channel with some dirty and scatological spoofs of typical YouTube content.

In early 2019, Mr. Nemeroff relocated to Los Angeles, where Davida Nemeroff, a visual artist, runs a gallery. “I think L.A. was really hard for him in terms of doing comedy, it’s a really tough scene,” she said.

He came back to Canada in the spring of 2020 after COVID-19 hit, staying first in Montreal and, once live venues began opening up again, returning to Toronto. The pandemic saw him release his first album, which had been recorded live in late 2019 at the Ossington in Toronto.

Mr. Nemeroff’s next likely step was a move to New York and a stronger focus on writing. He’d already written a few original scripts, both animated and live-action, and Mr. Flood said they had been setting up pitch meetings with producers. He also left behind recorded performances at the Winnipeg and Halifax comedy festivals that have yet to be broadcast, along with his comedy notebooks.

Both Davida and Alex Nemeroff said they are immensely proud of their little brother and hope to find a way to continue his comedy legacy. “There’s something very gratifying and inspiring to watch someone follow their passion,” Alex said, “but also work their tail off to achieve it.”

