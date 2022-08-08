Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, takes her oath at the swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 24.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s health minister says six emergency departments had to close in the province over the weekend, but argues that the situation isn’t unprecedented.

Sylvia Jones made the comments as the legislature resumed Monday and said the “ebbs and flows” of health-care workers taking vacation during the summertime were partly to blame for the temporary closures.

“My message to the people of Ontario is, you have a government who is actively engaged and making sure that you have a local hospital that is available, that is sufficiently staffed,” she said.

“We are doing that with all of our health-care partners, including Ontario Health, including CEOs and presidents of the 141 hospital corporations that operate within the province of Ontario.”

Two Ottawa-area hospitals and one in Grey County were among those that closed their emergency departments for periods of time over the weekend.

The hospitals redirected patients to nearby emergency departments during the temporary closures.

The president and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association said the organization understands that many Ontario hospitals are experiencing “an unprecedented escalation of staffing pressures right now” and are working to develop temporary measures to help maintain services.

Anthony Dale said the OHA is working closely with the provincial government and Ontario Health to implement both short- and long-term solutions to address the “urgent” health human resources challenges in the province and to ensure that hospitals and other health provider organizations “have as much support as possible during this historic time.”

“Hospitals are here to serve and will continue to do everything possible to meet the needs of the people of Ontario,” Dale added.

“At this critical time, it is essential that everyone stand together and work to have a ‘Team Ontario’ approach to address the very challenging issues facing the health-care system.”

Hospitals have said severe staff shortages, along with COVID-19 infections and burnout among health-care workers are to blame for the temporary closures.

Last week, an executive with Ontario Health, which oversees the province’s health system, called the current situation in hospitals unprecedented.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.