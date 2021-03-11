Steini Brown, Ontario’s COVID-19 pandemic prognosticator, pulls no punches

Open this photo in gallery Adalsteinn Brown, dean of the University of Toronto's Public Health Department, answers questions during a news conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on April 20, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Days before Premier Doug Ford’s government was set to end Ontario’s stay-at-home order for most of the province, Adalsteinn Brown presented new COVID-19 modelling that showed lifting public-health measures could lead to a sharp rise in cases fuelled by more contagious variants of the virus.

Dr. Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s science table who puts forward new coronavirus trends at a press conference every two weeks, was questioned at the time by a reporter who wondered if he was missing something or if the presentation was actually predicting a disaster.

In his characteristically deadpan tone, Dr. Brown replied: “No, I don’t think you’re missing anything.”

The Feb. 11 exchange went viral, momentarily turning Dr. Brown, who goes by the first name Steini, into an internet sensation.

Weeks later, the province has averted the worst outcomes by not fully reopening, Dr. Brown said, although variants of concern are spreading and cases are rising in most public-health units.

“Right now we’re basically in the middle of a minefield,” Dr. Brown said during a recent interview with The Globe and Mail.

“I know everyone hates them, and I hate them too, but the prolonged shutdowns in Toronto and Peel I think really helped blunt some of this. … There’s still a lot at risk.”

Blunt is also how many would describe Dr. Brown – a straight-talking scientist who stands in stark contrast to the verbosity of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, David Williams.

As head of Ontario’s science table, a group of academics and experts, Dr. Brown has emerged as one of the most prominent voices of the pandemic, even though he’s not exactly sure how he ended up being the public face of provincial modelling.

“I don’t know … and I hate it,” Dr. Brown said. “Almost any answer, any direction, has huge consequences.”

Dr. Brown, dean at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, doesn’t report to anyone in government, beyond relaying the findings of the COVID-19 modelling group’s work to cabinet. “It doesn’t have an approval process, so there’s no consequences that way,” Dr. Brown said. His next presentation is on Thursday.

He’s not afraid to call for stronger measures. Case in point: He says the province’s current sick-pay policies – bolstered by a federal government program – are inadequate. A study in Peel showed close to 25 per cent of those surveyed were on the job while infected with the virus between August and January.

While it makes things politically difficult, his directness has earned Dr. Brown the admiration of the Premier’s Office.

“While at times he has had to deliver tough news, he has always done so calmly and honestly. In doing so, he has built enduring trust with the people of Ontario,” said Travis Kann, Mr. Ford’s executive director of communications.

But Dr. Brown, along with other medical modellers, has also attracted criticisms from those who argue the pandemic’s worst-case scenarios have failed to materialize, resulting in widespread business closings that have devastated people’s livelihoods.

He is keenly aware of the impact lockdowns have had – “I get those e-mails,” he said, about critics of his work. But he says it’s his job to communicate to the public all that could happen, but not necessarily will.

“The modelling doesn’t say, this is going to happen regardless of what you do. The modelling says, this is what will happen if you don’t do anything,” he said. “Generally, there’s a change in what the actions are.” What he’s watching for these days, he said, is how quickly vaccines can be deployed to prevent the worst outcomes of a third surge.

Mr. Brown, 50, grew up in London, Ont., the son of a doctor and nurse. He said his mother, vice-president of nursing at a hospital in her 20s, quit on principle in the 1960s over inappropriate relations between doctors and nurses and allegations of sexual assault. She never went back. He followed his family’s footsteps into health policy, earning degrees from Harvard and Oxford Universities, working in the private sector in the United States and returning to Canada to take on various roles with hospitals, the government and academia.

A father of two, he survived cancer at the age of 29, and even believes he had COVID-19 in January, 2020. But he couldn’t get a test at that time.

His commanding performance has some wondering if he’d replace Dr. Williams when the top doctor’s term is up at the end of September. Dr. Brown says he’s not suited for the position because he’s not a clinician. And also: “I never want that job.”

For his part, Dr. Brown has repeatedly said that he’s not in charge. Nor should he be.

“You want a world where the science is always out publicly. You wouldn’t want a world where the scientists are telling you what to do at every step,” he said.

“When this is all over, I’ll continue working as a researcher, and I’ll continue working as an academic administrator, but the government will need to go back to the polls. They’ve got a very different issue they have to deal with.”

