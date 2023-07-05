Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours the Stellantis Windsor (Chrysler) Assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution say their joint electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor is back on track after reaching a new deal with the federal government over its financing.Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press

Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution have reached a new deal with the federal and Ontario governments to back their electric-vehicle battery factory in Windsor, bringing to an end a months-long saga in which the companies halted construction on the $5-billion project while they pushed for greater subsidies.

The agreement was announced by Stellantis late on Wednesday through a press release, the timing of which appeared to catch the governments off guard. It was subsequently confirmed by Ottawa in a statement issued by Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

No details were provided on the public funds now committed to the companies, with the statement from the federal ministers saying they “look forward to sharing further details with Canadians.”

Ottawa and Queen’s Park initially pledged approximately $1-billion combined in subsidies for the facility’s capital costs, when the plans were first announced last year. But that was before the August, 2022 passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, which would provide exponentially greater backing through production tax credits during the early years of the factory’s operation.

Stellantis and LG received assurances from Ottawa shortly thereafter that it would increase its funding to bring it closer to Washington’s. But with those talks seemingly moving slowly behind the scenes, Stellantis went public with its demands in May of this year, pausing the build and threatening to relocate south of the border.

The subsequent negotiations initially played out in public. That included the two levels of government debating whether Ottawa was solely responsible for matching Washington’s production subsidies, before the province agreed to pay a share.

All parties were more circumspect in recent weeks, as the governments offered assurances that a deal was close.

Speculation about the new level of public backing has revolved around an agreement with Volkswagen to build a similar battery factory in St. Thomas, Ont. That deal, reached after the Inflation Reduction Act’s passage and in line with the U.S. subsidies, is expected to cumulatively be worth between $8-billion and $13-billion in annual production subsidies between the plant’s opening and a phaseout of the subsidies in 2032.

The Stellantis-LG deal won’t be worth exactly the same amount, in part because of differences between the two facilities: the Windsor plant will be somewhat smaller than the St. Thomas one, but is scheduled to begin production sooner. However, it is widely expected to be in the same ballpark.

News of the resumption of construction at the facility, which the companies say will create about 2,500 jobs, was quickly welcomed by organized labour.

Lana Payne, the national president of Unifor, issued a statement thanking both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, along with the company, for reaching a deal.

“We knew the high stakes. We knew these commitments had to be kept because the alternative would have been unthinkable for so many workers,” Ms. Payne said. “I know what resonated with all parties was the persistent message from our union that thousands upon thousands of workers’ livelihoods were hanging in the balance throughout this dispute.”