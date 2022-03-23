The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021.Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press

The first large-scale electric vehicle battery plant in Canada will be built in Windsor, Ont., a C$5.1-billion joint venture between global auto giant Stellantis NV and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, the federal and provincial governments announced on Wednesday.

Experts say it is the single largest investment in the country’s auto sector since at least the 1980s, and follows months of talks between federal, provincial and local governments and the companies involved. It’s the latest – and largest – result of a concerted campaign from Ottawa and Queen’s Park to attract new investment in an attempt to transform Canada’s auto industry into an electric vehicles and batteries powerhouse.

The plant’s $5.1-billion price tag is expected to include hundreds of millions of dollars in government money, but no concrete information on the level of government support was provided on Wednesday. In a news release, the federal government said the details are “subject to commercial confidentiality” but that more information would be unveiled “once due diligence is completed.”

The federal government says the new plant, expected to be open in 2025, will “position Canada as a global leader in the EV manufacturing supply chain,” providing batteries electric cars made in Stellantis’s auto plant in Windsor and other plants across North America. It says the plant will create 2,500 jobs.

Ontario desperately needs to play catchup on EVs, and jobs are on the line

Both Queen’s Park and Ottawa have been working to woo carmakers and battery companies as the industry looks to transform itself, with billions of dollars and thousands of jobs at stake for the country’s vital auto sector.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the push to build electric cars and batteries in Ontario a key theme of his re-election bid this spring.

The federal minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, on hand in Windsor along with Mr. Ford for Wednesday’s announcement, met with Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in December and again in February, pursuing the battery deal.

“We will continue to work hard to attract other companies and encourage them to set up shop in Canada to help create jobs, generate economic benefits and contribute to a net-zero emission future,” Mr. Champagne said in a statement.

In similar deals, the two governments have each pledged to cover up to 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the costs of this kind of new auto-sector investment – as part of a concerted campaign to attract electric-vehicle and battery plants and eventually spur the mining of the minerals needed to build the batteries in Canada as well.

Ottawa’s target is to see 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle sales in Canada by 2035, as part of the country’s climate-change pledge to hit net-zero emissions overall by 2050.

Bloomberg News reported last week that Stellantis, created by a merger last year of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France’s Peugeot SA, and LG had chosen Ontario for the location of a new battery plant.

Canada’s auto industry is getting the massive investment despite the threat of a proposal from U.S. President Joe Biden, in his Build Back Better economic plan, which would offer incentives of up to US$12,500 to Americans for buying U.S.-made and union-made electric cars. Mr. Ford and his Economic Development Minister, Vic Fedeli were in Washington on Monday, making their case against the idea, which is part of legislation that has stalled amid opposition on Capitol Hill.

Last week, Mr. Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were in Alliston, Ont., announcing that each government was providing $131.6-million for upgrades at Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s manufacturing plant, where Honda will eventually build its 2023 CR-V and CR-V Hybrid vehicles. Honda said the retooling project would cost $1.4-billion over six years.

General Motors Co. has also said it and South Korean company Posco Chemical Co. Ltd. were building a $500-million plant in Bécancour, Que., to produce cathode active material – a major component of electric-vehicle batteries that GM will assemble in the United States. Germany-based chemical multinational BASF has also announced that it has acquired industrial land in Bécancour to produce the material there as well.

In 2020, Ontario and the federal government put $295-million each toward a Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. plan for a $1.8-billion global battery electric-vehicle production hub at its complex in Oakville, Ont.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.