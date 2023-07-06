Open this photo in gallery: Ontario's Premier Doug Ford, accompanied by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, answers questions from the media at the Stellantis Research and Development Centre in Windsor, Ontario, Canada May 2, 2022.REBECCA COOK/Reuters

Ontario is offering to cover one-third of the cost of future auto deals with the federal government after securing billions in subsidies for automakers Stellantis and Volkswagen, but Ottawa says the financial agreement only applies to the two companies.

The provincial and federal governments announced Thursday they have a reached a new “auto pact” in striking deals with Stellantis-LG Energy and Volkswagen, which include almost $30-billion in potential subsidies to keep the electric-vehicle battery plants in Canada.

Thursday’s announcement ended months of uncertainty after Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution halted construction of their for their electric-vehicle battery factory in Windsor as they pushed for greater financial subsidies.

The deals provide “performance incentives” to Stellantis worth $15-billion, and $13-billion for Volkswagen, tied to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Ottawa is covering two-thirds of the cost and Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government pledging to pay one-third.

The Ontario government now says it will cover one-third of the cost of any future deals in order to attract more automakers to the province in the face of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the United States, which offers billions in financial supports for facilities south of the border.

Opinion: Sadly, Stellantis and Volkswagen’s corporate welfare is nothing new

“Ultimately, what we have now is a framework and actually I think our hope is this is adopted nationally,” said Ivana Yelich, Mr. Ford’s deputy chief of staff.

“We believe this is now a framework for future deals as we continue to hope to chase and secure future investment.”

Ms. Yelich said the proposed cost-sharing regime is part of a longer-term response to the IRA, because Canada would not be able to foot the bill alone – and Ontario wanted to secure future auto investments, which will represent thousands of new jobs. She said Ottawa made it clear it could not afford both the Stellantis and Volkswagen deals on its own, or pursue any new deals, and Ontario agreed to pick up a third of the cost.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on May 19, Mr. Ford proposed to establish a new “national electric vehicle and battery auto pact” that would see the province provide up to one-third of the funding “to support current and prospective major electric vehicle and battery technology investments by automakers,” including Volkswagen and Stellantis, “subject to due diligence on prospective opportunities.”

Mr. Ford also asks for greater co-operation with Ottawa on infrastructure projects including developing critical minerals in the Ring of Fire region and expediting the construction of Highway 413 without “unnecessary duplication” in processes and reviews “that slow down important projects.”

However, a spokesperson for Ms. Freeland said Thursday that the deals only apply to the two companies for now.

“Historically we — both Canada and Ontario -- have been strong partners, working together to support the auto sector and auto jobs. Today’s agreement applies only to the two companies,” said spokesperson Katherine Cuplinskas.

“We will of course continue to work with Ontario to create jobs and attract investment. Our work to build a clean energy and EV future will continue.”

Ottawa and Queen’s Park initially pledged approximately $1-billion combined in upfront subsidies for the Stellantis factory’s capital costs, which are projected to total about $5-billion, when the plans were first announced last year. But that was before the Inflation Reduction Act’s passage in August of 2022.

Stellantis and LG received assurances from Ottawa shortly thereafter that it would increase its funding to bring it closer to what Washington would now offer. But with those talks seemingly moving slowly behind the scenes, Stellantis went public with its demands in May of this year, pausing the build and threatening to relocate south of the border.

After a month and a half of negotiating, Stellantis announced Wednesday a deal had been reached. On Thursday, it was revealed that Ontario will also foot a third of the bill for the Volkswagen agreement.

Ms. Freeland said Thursday the deals are about positioning the Canadian economy for a low-carbon future.

“It’s going to have a huge stimulative impact. First, of course, in the communities where the production will happen but across our entire economy,” she told reporters at a news conference Thursday in Vancouver.

Ms. Freeland also praised Mr. Ford for his work on reaching the two agreements. Earlier in the standoff, Ms. Freeland said Ontario would need to contribute more in order to reach a deal. During the course of the negotiations, she said she and the premier had many late night conversations, sometimes as late as 1:30 a.m.

“He and I exchanged happy text messages this morning,” she said.

“He understands the importance of industry, of manufacturing, of good paying union jobs for the future of Ontario and the future of Canada,” she said. “And he understood that to make these projects happen, it was going to be necessary for Ontario to do its part too. So I would like to really thank him for having that vision.”

with a report from Bill Curry in Ottawa