Stephen Harper tweets congratulations to Hungary’s Viktor Orban for election victory

Open this photo in gallery Former prime minister Stephen Harper speaks at the 2017 American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference in Washington on March 26, 2017. Jose Luis Magana/The Canadian Press

Former prime minister Stephen Harper has publicly offered his congratulations to controversial political leader Viktor Orban for winning re-election Monday as Hungary’s prime minister.

In a tweet sent on Monday evening, Harper congratulated Orban for winning “a decisive fourth term” and added that he looked forward to working with the Hungarian prime minister in his role as chairman of the International Democratic Union.

Harper was chosen to chair the centre-right think tank in February at the organization’s meeting of party leaders in Spain.

He succeeded Sir John Key, former prime minister of New Zealand.

Harper’s tweet has garnered attention in political circles, with many pointing to Orban’s right-wing, populist political ideology.

Orban’s election platform openly demonized migrants and asylum seekers in Europe as a threat to Hungary’s security.