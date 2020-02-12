 Skip to main content

Steven Del Duca emerges as front-runner in Ontario Liberal leadership race

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Steven Del Duca speaks during the candidate showcase for the Ontario Liberal Party 2020 Leadership Election, in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2019.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca has emerged as the clear front-runner in the Ontario Liberal leadership race, according to new data released by the party.

Del Duca has secured the support of 1,173 delegates out of the 2,724 who will select the party’s next leader at a convention next month.

His total far outpaces his nearest rival, former social services minister Michael Coteau, who was selected by 371 delegates.

Former party candidate Kate Graham came third in the delegate selection process with 273 and former education minister Mitzie Hunter finished fourth with 130 delegates.

Another former candidate, Alvin Tedjo, received the support of 72 delegates, while Ottawa-based lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth was supported by 25.

Approximately 640 uncommitted delegates will also be able to vote at the convention, including former and current Liberal legislators, riding association presidents and other party officials.

Related topics

