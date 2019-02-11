 Skip to main content

Canada Sting brings musical The Last Ship to Oshawa to support workers facing GM plant closure

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Sting brings musical The Last Ship to Oshawa to support workers facing GM plant closure

OSHAWA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Sting is bringing his musical about labour strife to Oshawa, Ont., in a show of support for those affected by the planned shutdown of the city’s General Motors plant.

The singer and the Toronto cast of The Last Ship, currently playing at Mirvish’s Princess of Wales Theatre, are set to perform a free show at Oshawa’s Tributes Communities Centre on Thursday.

Sting wrote the show’s music and lyrics based on his own experiences growing up in an English shipbuilding town roiled by the collapse of its main industry.

Story continues below advertisement

The former Police frontman stars in the production as a protest leader fighting to hold the community together by building one last ship.

Sting performs selections from his musical The Last Ship, as well as the Police songs Message in a Bottle and Every Breath You Take, at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont., in support of GM workers. The Canadian Press

The head of the union representing workers at the GM facility east of Toronto says there are strong parallels between the show’s themes and the threat facing Oshawa.

Unifor President Jerry Dias said in a statement Sting has “witnessed first-hand” what happens to families when a “core industry is ripped away” and that he’s grateful to the singer for the support.

Unifor members in the Toronto area will receive priority access to Thursday’s show, and tickets will later be made available to the general public.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter