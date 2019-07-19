 Skip to main content

Canada Storm systems unleash variety of weather phenomena across Manitoba

Storm systems unleash variety of weather phenomena across Manitoba

The Canadian Press
A night of wild weather has generated a tornado, a double water spout and a funnel cloud across a wide of Manitoba.

Environment Canada says the tornado touched down briefly late Thursday afternoon just west of the small community of Camper, about 170 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg in the Interlake region.

There are no reports of injuries or damage, but hail the size of eggs pounded the Tyndall area northeast of the city.

The water spouts formed on Dauphin Lake in western Manitoba early Thursday evening.

The weather agency confirms a funnel cloud was sighted around St-Pierre-Jolys, south of Winnipeg, around 6:30 p.m.

Tornado warnings were issued for south-central Manitoba and the Interlake early Thursday evening.

