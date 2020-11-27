 Skip to main content
Stricter coronavirus rules take over in Saskatchewan as 329 more cases reported

Stephanie Taylor
Regina, Saskatchewan
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan is reporting 329 new cases of COVID-19 and says four more people who tested positive for the virus have died.

Officials say the patients were 70 and older.

The deaths bring the total number of people in the province to die from the novel coronavirus to 44.

The Ministry of Health says many of the new infections are in Saskatoon and Regina.

There are 111 people in hospital and 16 of them are receiving intensive care.

New public health measures that started today include suspension of group sports and a 30-person gathering limit inside public venues.

The cap applies to bingo halls, worship services, casinos and receptions for weddings and funerals.

The Saskatchewan Party government announced added health measures Wednesday after weeks of rising cases that have driven up hospitalizations.

Although formal competition is prohibited, athletes and dancers who are 18 years old and younger can still practise in groups of eight if they stay far enough apart and wear masks – which are now required in all indoor fitness facilities.

No more than four people can sit together at a bar or restaurant and tables must be three metres apart if they are not separated by a barrier.

Large retail stores also have to cut their capacity by half.

The measures are to be in place until Dec. 17.

Premier Scott Moe has acknowledged that public health steps taken to date haven’t been enough to slow the COVID-19 virus from moving through communities and into workplaces and schools.

He has said the latest measures will have a considerable impact on people’s lives and no decision has been made on whether to provide financial support to businesses curtailed by the restrictions.

Moe is trying to avoid a second shutdown of non-essential businesses because he fears job losses and the toll on people’s well-being.

The Opposition NDP along with hundreds of doctors and a nurses union have expressed concern that Moe hasn’t moved quickly enough to bring in restrictions to stem the surge of COVID-19.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

