The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Stricter enforcement coming to COVID-19 rule breakers, B.C. premier says

Victoria
The Canadian Press
B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Oct. 25, 2020. Stricter enforcement is coming to those who refuse to follow British Columbia's COVID-19 restrictions, the premier says.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Premier John Horgan warns tighter enforcement is coming to those who refuse to follow British Columbia’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Horgan says B.C. has shown itself to be more successful in managing the virus than some of its neighbours, such as Alberta, but the small portion of people who refuse to follow public health restrictions are jeopardizing the health of others.

B.C. reported 522 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 43,463. There are 9,860 active cases and the province reported 21 new deaths, for a total of 668.

The premier says the province will be cracking down on those who refuse to follow the rules over the next few weeks and will ensure that those who break the restrictions are punished.

Hosting or visiting people from different households is prohibited with few exceptions this holiday season.

Worship services and community events have been suspended, along with high-intensity group fitness and indoor and outdoor sports for those 19 and over.

“This is serious, this is not a lark. This is not something we do lightly. Those who do not want to obey the rules the rest of us are following will have to pay the consequences,” Horgan told a news conference.

Horgan said he understands the desire to gather with family members and friends during the holiday season but urged people to refrain from doing so.

“I hope that those who are anxious and disappointed that they won’t be able to gather with family this holiday season … that they will keep in mind that the sacrifices that they are making may keep people alive down the road,” he said.

The first COVID-19 vaccination in B.C. was administered Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fraser Health declared another outbreak at Burnaby Hospital. The hospital’s last outbreak was declared over last week, with 62 patients and 50 staff members getting infected.

Fraser Health says the outbreak is limited to one medicine unit, which has been temporarily closed for admissions, and the rest of the hospital remains open and operational.

Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
