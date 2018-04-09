Striking contract professors, teaching assistants at York University turn down latest offer

Open this photo in gallery York University’s striking contract professors and teaching assistants voted against the university’s latest contract offer Monday, calling into question the university’s strategy in ending the strike and leaving tens of thousands of undergraduates out of class for the sixth week. Mark Blinch/REUTERS

York University’s striking contract professors and teaching assistants voted against the university’s latest contract offer Monday, calling into question the university’s strategy in ending the strike and leaving tens of thousands of undergraduates out of class for the sixth week.

The forced ratification vote was requested by the university after negotiations with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) failed to find a way to bridge sharp differences over pathways to permanent work for contract instructors, and work assignments for master’s students. Any employer can demand that the Ministry of Labour ask the entire membership to vote once during contract negotiations. Colleges attempted the same strategy in last fall’s five-week labour disruption; their offer was also turned down by those instructors.

Approximately 85 per cent of York’s striking workers cast a No ballot, with three-quarters to two-thirds of each of the three units represented by the union voting against the deal.

“This has been very hard for our undergraduates,” said Lina Nasr, spokesperson for the CUPE Local 3903. “We have told the university that we are ready to return to the bargaining table.”

“York University is deeply disappointed with the vote,” the university said in a statement. “We are carefully considering our limited options to end the strike,” the statement said.

The vote result puts pressure on the provincial government to find a way to intervene in the dispute to ensure that students can finish their year. Exam schedules for affected courses cannot be posted until the strike ends, and students who have completed 70 per cent of course work can ask to have their final grade calculated based on those marks. But students are juggling summer jobs and now-delayed summer courses while waiting for the disruption to end. It is the second strike in 36 months at the university.

A key disagreement between the university and the union is over how many contract instructors a year are eligible to be hired into permanent tenure-track positions. York has maintained that such pathways limit its ability to search for global talent and run counter to the practice of every other Canadian university. A second dispute is about how the university restructured funding packages for master’s students that led to the union losing hundreds of members

“CUPE 3903 continues to maintain positions and proposals that are unreasonable,” the university said on its website after the results of the vote were announced. “The Union position does not provide any basis for settlement.”

To break the impasse in last fall’s college strike, the provincial government legislated instructors back to work in mid-November.