Striking it rich, again: Cape Breton man wins lottery for second time in seven years

A Cape Breton man has struck it rich in the lottery for the second time in seven years.

Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye, of Dingwall, N.S., travelled to Halifax today where they were awarded their $17.4-million Lotto 649 prize.

Lillington’s Aug. 15 jackpot win is the second-largest lottery prize ever won in Nova Scotia and follows his $3.2-million win in 2013.

The 70-year-old retired Parks Canada worker says it’s hard to believe his win given the odds of winning once – let alone twice.

Lillington says his first win set the couple up well for retirement and allowed them to travel and purchase things such as a new home and vehicles.

He says the new windfall will go towards caring for their five children and six grandchildren.

