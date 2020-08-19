 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Striking it rich, again: Cape Breton man wins lottery for second time in seven years

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy.

Open this photo in gallery

Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye hold their cheque during a presentation ceremony in Halifax, on Aug. 19, 2020.

Keith Doucette/The Canadian Press

A Cape Breton man has struck it rich in the lottery for the second time in seven years.

Raymond Lillington and his wife Gaye, of Dingwall, N.S., travelled to Halifax today where they were awarded their $17.4-million Lotto 649 prize.

Lillington's Aug. 15 jackpot win is the second-largest lottery prize ever won in Nova Scotia and follows his $3.2-million win in 2013.

Story continues below advertisement

The 70-year-old retired Parks Canada worker says it's hard to believe his win given the odds of winning once – let alone twice.

Lillington says his first win set the couple up well for retirement and allowed them to travel and purchase things such as a new home and vehicles.

He says the new windfall will go towards caring for their five children and six grandchildren.

