Open this photo in gallery: Academic workers from York University walk a picket line on the school’s campus in Toronto on Feb 26.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

The union representing striking academic workers at York University says it has reached a tentative deal with the postsecondary institution.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees local 3903 says the tentative agreement was struck Sunday night.

About 3,000 contract faculty, teaching and graduate assistants, research assistants and part-time librarians walked off the job on Feb. 26 after failed contract negotiations with the university.

The union has said the main bargaining issues were addressing an affordability crisis, job security and workplace equity.

The union says its executive committee is currently working out the logistics of a ratification vote, which will be held later this week.

It says the strike will continue until the membership votes to ratify the tentative agreement.

York had said its campuses were open and most courses were continuing through the strike as it worked toward an agreement with the union.