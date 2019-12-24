Strong earthquake shakes northeast end of Vancouver Island on Christmas Eve

An earthquake rattled the northeastern end of Vancouver Island on Christmas Eve.

The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck 188 kilometres west of Port Hardy, British Columbia, at 7:36 p.m. local time.

Earthquakes Canada says the depth of the shake was five kilometres, and there are no reports of damage.

No tsunami is expected.

The latest quake follows a sequence of six earthquakes that shook Vancouver Island on Monday ranging between magnitudes of 4.3 and six.

Earthquakes Canada says the region, centred more than 100 kilometres off northwest Vancouver Island, is a hot spot for tremors of that strength.

