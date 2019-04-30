 Skip to main content

Canada Strong winds, ice conditions delay opening of spring lobster season in parts of Atlantic Canada

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
Strong winds and ice conditions are delaying the start of the spring lobster season in parts of the Maritimes.

The lobster fishery off northeastern New Brunswick was scheduled to open Tuesday, but the Department of Fisheries and Oceans says that ice conditions and marine wind forecasts have prevented boats from going out to set traps.

High winds have also delayed the start of the season around much of Prince Edward Island.

In a statement, the department says for the safety of all involved, the season openings have been delayed until conditions improve.

The season in zone 26B North, off Cape Breton, is set to open May 6.

