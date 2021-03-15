Student airlifted to hospital after stabbing at school south of Edmonton

A student has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed at a school just south of Edmonton.
Bob Young, the mayor of Leduc, says all schools in the area were locked down following the stabbing this morning.
He says it happened at the Christ the King School, which has about 350 students in grades 9 to 12.
Young says the victim was transported to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.
He says a suspect was apprehended and schools are to be reopened shortly.
RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
