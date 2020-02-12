 Skip to main content

Canada

Student taken to hospital after stabbing inside Mississauga, Ont., high school

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police say a student has been stabbed inside a high school in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say one victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds that are considered not life threatening.

They say another youth is in custody and there is no threat to other students.

Clarkson Secondary School principal Mary Zammit says in a letter to parents there was an incident between two students around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

She says the school will be conducting its own investigation once the police probe is complete.

Zammit says the school will do everything it can to ensure “an incident like this does not happen again.”

