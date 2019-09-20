Students across Canada expected to participate in mass climate protests

Students at the University of British Columbia, the Toronto District School Board and Montreal’s Dawson College are among those expected to participate in mass climate demonstrations beginning today.
Some Canadian boards and administrations are supporting the global call to action and moving to allow or even encourage students to miss class for the cause.
The Toronto board has asked its schools to avoid scheduling tests and other assignments next Friday, to ensure students aren’t penalized for attending a rally outside the Ontario legislature.
U-B-C is advising students taking part in the walkout to discuss possible accommodations with their instructors.
The Global Climate Strike is timed to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York next week.
It’s partly inspired by Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who will attend a Montreal rally next Friday.
Thunberg has staged weekly demonstrations over the past year under the hashtag #FridaysForFuture, and the website fridaysforfuture.org lists more than 100 climate strikes that are planned across Canada.
