Students at Whitehorse secondary school told to self-isolate over COVID-19 concerns

WHITEHORSE
The Canadian Press
Yukon’s top doctor says the territory has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 and a group of graduating teens who attended a prom event will need to self-isolate.

Dr. Brendan Hanley says one of the nine new cases is a student at F.H. Collins in Whitehorse.

He says the Grade 12 student attended a prom event on June 11, and anyone who attended will need to self-isolate until June 26.

In addition, students in four Grade 9 classes at Porter Creek Senior Secondary will also need to self-isolate, but Hanley did not give a reason as to why.

Yukon is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 64 active cases.

Thirty-one of the cases are believed to be of the Gamma variant first identified in Brazil.

